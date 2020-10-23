EWN Weather Watch: Gauteng set for fine day, KZN to feel the heat

Your weekend EWN Weather Watch.

CAPE TOWN - The central and northern parts of the country are set for a hot Saturday while the coastal areas can expect a partly cloudy and warm day.

GAUTENG

A fine and hot day is forecast for Gauteng on Saturday, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Johannesburg will have sunny, clear skies and a high of 31°C, Pretoria will be slightly hotter at 33°C and Hammanskraal will top the mercury at 34°C. Similar weather is expected for Sunday but with the chance of thundershowers.

WESTERN CAPE

A partly cloudy and warm day is expected along the coast while the interior of the province will be hot. Cape Town will see a high of 24°C, George 23°C, Worcester 32°C and Beaufort West a high of 34°C. A slightly cooler day is expected along the coast on Sunday, with some cloud cover also expected to move into the interior.

KWAZULU-NATAL

A cloudy but day is forecast for most of the province with thundershowers predicted for the northern part of KZN. Durban is set for a high of 28°C, Richard's Bay 30°C and Newcastle will see a high of 34°C. A similar weather forecast is expected for Sunday.

