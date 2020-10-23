ECG church members rally outside court for Bushiri & wife’s bail hearing

The leaders of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) are facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act worth R102 million.

PRETORIA - Supporters of self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, on Friday morning gathered outside the Pretoria Magistrates Court where their bail application was being heard.

They were arrested earlier this week.

Bushiri’s supporters came out in their numbers in a show of support for their leader.

Some held placards that read “there is nothing too hard for God”, while others read “Christians have been persecuted for far too long”.

Bushiri congregates that were outside court sang “there is no one like you our father”.

