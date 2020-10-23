Court warns Norma Mngoma after she allegedly contacted State witness

Norma Mngoma, the wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba but who has chosen to be addressed by her maiden name, was in court for her crimen injuria and malicious damage to property case.

PRETORIA - The wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma, has been warned by the Pretoria Magistrates Court after she allegedly made contact with a State witness.

Mngoma, who has chosen to be addressed by her maiden name, was in court for her crimen injuria and malicious damage to property case.

This is after she caused extensive damage to a Mercedes Benz G63 driven by her husband but owned by his friend.

Her matter has been postponed for further investigation.

Mngoma has two cases running concurrently in two separate courts in Pretoria.

She's been charged with crimen injuria and malicious damage to property for allegedly causing damage to a car in her husband's possession.

But she's also taken the State to court to challenge the validity of that very arrest.

On Friday, her criminal matter was being heard in court where the State revealed how Mngoma had made contact with a witness.

But her lawyer Victor Nkwashu has denied this: “A certain witness was contacted by my client, but this witness did not depose to an affidavit, so we don’t know who this person is who was contacted by my client. So, my client does not know anything about that allegation.”

Mngoma was warned that if she made any contact with a witness her bail of R5,000 would be revoked.

While judgment in her High Court case remains reserved, Mngoma's malicious damage to property and crimen injuria case has been postponed to 12 February next year.

