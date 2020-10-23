Court slaps duo with combined 258 years for robbery, cash-in-transit heists

Boitumelo Aphane and Solly Monama were arrested in 2018 and kept in jail before judgment was delivered this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Polokwane has slapped two criminals with a combined 258 years behind bars after they were found guilty of various crimes including cash-in-transit heists.

Boitumelo Aphane and Solly Monama were arrested in 2018 and kept in jail before judgment was delivered this week.

The pair has been convicted on a string of charges, including robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of firearms and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

All sentences are expected to run concurrently.

It is understood that Aphane had a previous run-in with the law and was already serving a 25-year sentence at the time of this conviction.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.