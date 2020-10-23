Cabinet: Farm attacks pose a threat to SA’s food security

There has been a raging debate over the fate of South African farmers following invasions and killings across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet has concluded that the killings and maiming of farmers and farm workers throughout the country are a threat to the country’s food security.

There has been a raging debate over the fate of South African farmers following invasions and killings across the country.

In response to what Cabinet considers a threat to the greater good and health of the country, it said government was fast-tracking the implementation of the revised rural safety strategy so that the police could appropriately respond to the security needs of rural communities and support socio-economic development.

It also admitted that the threat was not only to the country.

“Cabinet fully supports the work of our South African police in arresting those committing heinous crime in our country which includes the killing and maiming of farmers and farmworkers throughout the country,” said Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu.

“The farming community is an integral part of our economy, and crime on farms poses a threat not only to the personal safety of farmers and farmworkers but also to the country’s food security.”

Mthembu was briefing reporters about the outcome of the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Cabinet also called on South Africans to assist the police in the fight against crime by being part of community police forums, saying people should work together to root out crime in their communities.

