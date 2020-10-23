Brendin Horner murder: Lawyers for one of accused wait for DNA results

Sekwetje Mahlamba was denied bail in the Senekal Magistrates Court on Thursday while his co-accused Sekola Matlaletsa was granted R5,000 bail.

SENEKAL - Lawyers for one of the men accused of killing Brendin Horner on Thursday said they would wait for his DNA results in order to appeal the bail verdict.

#Senekal Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetja Mahlamba are back in the dock for their bail verdict.



Magistrate Deon Van Rooyen will deliver judgement soon. KM pic.twitter.com/tTuEeItXGW EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 22, 2020

The pair are accused of killing the 21-year-old farm manager.

This week the court heard how Matlaletsa’s DNA did not match the DNA found in Horner’s bakkie.

Mahlamba’s results were inconclusive.

Lawyers for the defence argued that magistrate Deon van Rooyen erred in his analysis of the evidence before him, particularly on the allegation that Mahlamba was seen walking down a mountain at 6am on the morning after Horner was killed.

Matlaletsa’s lawyer, Machini Motloung, said they were pleased with court’s ruling, but they believe Mahlamba should have also been granted bail.

Mahlamba’s lawyer, Joseph Kgoelenya, said they were awaiting his DNA results.

“The DNA that has been sent - we don’t know when it will come back, but if we get it before a month from now, we can always approach the same preceding officer on new things,” he said.

The matter was postponed to 1 December for further investigation.

