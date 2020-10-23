Bheki Mlangeni Hospital CEO removed as Gauteng Health Dept launches probe

The Soweto hospital has been in the spotlight this week after a 16-year-old psychiatric patient was raped allegedly by another patient.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health has placed the CEO of the Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital under precautionary transfer.

Ruth Mabyana is allegedly implicated in a case of misconduct.

The department moved her to the district office where she will remain while her conduct is investigated.

The Soweto hospital has been in the spotlight this week after a 16-year-old psychiatric patient was raped allegedly by another patient.

Acting Gauteng Heath MEC Jacob Mamabolo said they needed to urgently resolve the challenges at the hospital and restore the confidence of the community in the facility’s capacity to continue providing healthcare services.

MEDIA STATEMENT || GAUTENG DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH WORKING ON RESOLVING CHALLENGES AT BHEKI MLANGENI HOSPITAL pic.twitter.com/TVq4ylBoaf Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) October 23, 2020

At the same time, the department appointed an independent investigator to look into the alleged rape of the patient at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital.

According to the Democratic Alliance (DA), the notorious hospital has had 11 known attacks on patients this year so far.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.