4 in 10 adults in SA believe COVID-19 threat is exaggerated - survey

This data was obtained from the University of Johannesburg and Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) COVID-19 Democracy Survey.

CAPE TOWN - With over 100 new COVID-19 related deaths in South Africa, four in 10 adults believe the threat of the virus is exaggerated.

It comprised data of almost 8,000 respondents.

The HSRC’s professor Narnia Bohler-Muller said people’s fear of COVID-19 was also declining.

“The World Health Organization has in fact said under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention if we want to overcome the virus while we wait for the vaccine, there should be more than 80% compliance with mask-wearing,” she said.

The Department of Health has recorded 102 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 18,843.

According to the department, as of Thursday, 2,156 new infections were picked up pushing the number of known cases in the country since the start of the outbreak to 710,515.

On the recovery front- 642,560 people had so far recuperated with the recovery rate holding steady at 90%.

