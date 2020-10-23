3 Sanparks staff members arrested on suspicion of rhino poaching

The two security guards and another worker from the technical services division were arrested earlier this week on Tuesday during an operation between Sanparks and police.

CAPE TOWN - Three South African National Parks (Sanparks) staff members have been arrested in connection with rhino poaching at the Kruger National Park.

The two security guards and another worker from the technical services division were arrested earlier on Tuesday during an operation between Sanparks and police.

“Whilst not commenting on the merits or otherwise of this case, it is always disheartening when colleagues from Sanparks are involved in criminal activities. It breaks down trust amongst employees which impacts our responsibilities to act as an effective conservation authority serving the people of South Africa,” said Gareth Coleman, the managing executive of the Kruger National Park in a statement on Friday.



“Whilst they may succeed in the short term, history shows that they will eventually be caught and this will be at the expense of their employment, the well-being of their families and community.”

Between July and September this year, anti-poaching teams arrested 16 suspected poachers at the Kruger park.

