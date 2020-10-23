3 SANParks employees face charges after being found with rhino horns

Two are security guards, while the other works with the technical services division at a rest camp.

CAPE TOWN - Three SANParks employees face criminal charges in connection with rhino poaching at the Kruger National Park.

They were arrested this week.

The park's Isaac Phaahla said that they were found in possession of a fresh set of rhino horns following a car chase by law enforcement officers.

“Investigations are ongoing and there is a possibility of more arrests.”

Phaahla said they had made several arrests in recent months as part of anti-poaching efforts.

“In the last quarter, SANParks has arrested 16 suspected poachers inside the Kruger National Park, confiscated seven high-calibre rifles and observed 410 poacher activities.”

