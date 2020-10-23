2 suspects arrested in CT for possession of abalone worth R7m

Operations were conducted in Century City and in the Airport Industria.

CAPE TOWN - Abalone worth millions of rands has been seized in two separate busts in Cape Town this week.

During an intelligence-driven operation on Wednesday, shucked abalone worth around R7 million was found in a basement at an apartment complex in Century City.

Two suspects were arrested.

“Members on arrival they found three vehicles loaded with abalone in plastic bags. They seized the three vehicles with 23,000 units of abalone,” said police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk.

The previous day in the Airport Industria area, the Hawks seized 40 bags of perlemoen worth more than R8 million.

It was discovered at an illegal storage facility that was found abandoned.

