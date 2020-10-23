2 men hospitalised after nearly drowning at Herold’s Bay

They'd apparently been fishing from the rocks when a wave swept them off.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been hospitalised after they nearly drowned in Herold's Bay in the southern Cape.

Paramedics rushed to the scene on Friday morning and the two were found lying on the beach.

Meanwhile in Cape Town, lifeguards are back on duty and will be stationed at 26 spots across the Peninsula between 10 in the morning and six in the evening until mid-April.

Lifeguards training for the summer season have already saved the lives of two teenagers who were caught in a rip current at Strand Beach this week.

