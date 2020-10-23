102 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2,156 new cases recorded in SA

According to the Department of Health, as of Thursday, 2,156 new infections were picked up pushing the number of known cases in the country since the start of the outbreak to 710,515.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health has recorded 102 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 18,843.

On the recovery front- 642,560 people had so far recuperated with the recovery rate holding steady at 90%.

