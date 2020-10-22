Winde: Creating new jobs, growing local economy priorities for WC govt

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has outlined plans to steer the province towards a better economic climate and said that the region was now joining hands with civil society and the private sector to reduce poverty and unemployment.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that creating new jobs and growing the local economy were priorities for the Western Cape government.

Winde on Thursday delivered a COVID-19 economic recovery plan in the provincial legislature.

He's outlined plans to steer the province towards a better economic climate and said that the region was now joining hands with civil society and the private sector to reduce poverty and unemployment.

Premier Winde said that the province was still waiting for funds promised by President Cyril Ramphosa, while he was attending the official opening of the Hospital of Hope in June.

"I still remember the president looking me in the face and saying: 'Don't worry premier, you do what you need to do, we will cover you with the funds'. Unfortunately, today, we still haven't seen those funds."

Winde said that they were now finalising more than 26 private sector investments still in the pipeline, which would create over 3,000 jobs.

"... and pump more than R30 billion into our economy. This includes investment in the property and construction sectors, in logistics, health tech and investments in the Saldanha industrial development zone and in Atlantis, in our special economic zone."

The premier said that eradicating crime, in particular violence against women and children, was also a key part of the province's efforts to restore dignity in communities.

