WC govt urges public to use water sparingly as CT prepares to lift restrictions

For the first time in years, dams are full.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell on Wednesday urged residents to continue using water responsibly.

The City of Cape Town (CoCT) was set to lift water restrictions from next month and is expected to lower the tariff for the resource.

Bredell’s spokesperson James Brent Styan said: “The city, before, was using about 1.2 billion litres of water per day, and at the height of the crisis consumers managed to reduce water consumption to below 500 million litres at one stage. It was an incredible effort and a major contributing factor to the fact that the city didn’t run out of drinking water.”

