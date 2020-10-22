Taxi driver shot and killed in Parktown

It is understood that the driver was shot by a passenger while travelling along Jan Smuts Avenue between Empire Road and the M1.

JOHANNESBURG - A taxi driver has been shot and killed while ferrying passengers in Parktown in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

The passenger fled the scene in a get-away car and the motive for the attack is not yet known.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla: "The minibus had a full load when the incident happened and none of the other passengers sustained injuries. The vehicle was travelling from Randburg to the Johannesburg CBD. JMPD and SAPS officers are on the scene. One lane has been blocked off and traffic is free-flowing in the other lanes."

