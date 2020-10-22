Several Ekurhuleni residents arrested for torching primary school

The incident occurred during a protest where the community demanded a brick and mortar building instead of the prefabricated mobile classrooms.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department on Thursday said several Ekurhuleni residents were arrested for the torching of a primary school in the community earlier this week.

It is understood disgruntled parents set alight six of the mobile classrooms at Thabo Tona Primary School, while another was vandalised after they said government failed to deliver on its promise to refurbish the school.

The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said the structures were placed in the interim while department finalised construction plans.

“We are very much disappointed and angry. We are facilitating a meeting to go to that community and interact with them. I can assure you that nothing is going to happen at that school, it will be like that and we will find a way of accommodating learners, but we are not going to do fix it so that it can be a deterrence to others.”

