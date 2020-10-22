SABC to launch own on-demand video streaming service

The news comes as the embattled broadcaster and the Communications Department craft a plan to get more South Africans to contribute to TV licence fees.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is planning to launch its own video-on-demand streaming service, competing with likes of Netflix and Apple TV Plus.

The news comes as the embattled broadcaster and the Communications Department craft a plan to get more South Africans to contribute to TV licence fees.

Details around the video streaming service are still murky but according to Channel24, the plan is to have this service working in the same way as the SABC news app.

The offering is expected to launch sometime next year.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.