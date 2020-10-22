20°C / 22°C
Reconstructed and now state-of-the-art Swartland Hospital officially reopened

In March 2017, about 70% of the healthcare facility was destroyed by fire.

A screengrab of one of the state-of-the-art facilities at the Swartland Hospital in Malmesbury. Picture: @WCHealthMEC/Twitter
A screengrab of one of the state-of-the-art facilities at the Swartland Hospital in Malmesbury. Picture: @WCHealthMEC/Twitter
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has officially opened the reconstructed state-of-the-art Swartland Hospital in Malmesbury.

In March 2017, about 70% of the healthcare facility was destroyed by fire.

The blaze gutted the emergency centre, rehab wards, a theatre, the kitchen and linen store and several offices, among other areas.

Swartland residents will now no longer have to travel to Paarl and Westfleur Hospital for healthcare benefits.

Mbombo's spokesperson Nomawethu Sbukwana: "The reconstruction process started in 2018, with renovations being done in phases and now concluded at a cost of almost R120 million. The following has been restored and is already in use: the 24-bed prefab wards, emergency centre, admin building, the reception, dental clinic and the kitchen and the linen room."

