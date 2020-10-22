Reconstructed and now state-of-the-art Swartland Hospital officially reopened

In March 2017, about 70% of the healthcare facility was destroyed by fire.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has officially opened the reconstructed state-of-the-art Swartland Hospital in Malmesbury.

The blaze gutted the emergency centre, rehab wards, a theatre, the kitchen and linen store and several offices, among other areas.

Swartland residents will now no longer have to travel to Paarl and Westfleur Hospital for healthcare benefits.

Mbombo's spokesperson Nomawethu Sbukwana: "The reconstruction process started in 2018, with renovations being done in phases and now concluded at a cost of almost R120 million. The following has been restored and is already in use: the 24-bed prefab wards, emergency centre, admin building, the reception, dental clinic and the kitchen and the linen room."

In case you dont know what happened in Swartland Hospital in 2017 and youre wondering whats this excitement all aboutwatch this and understand why its important for us to embark on #OperationVulimpilo, where were reinstating non-covid health services. @alanwinde pic.twitter.com/jFwMWi0eLG Western Cape Health MEC (@WCHealthMEC) October 22, 2020

