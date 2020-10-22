Nigeria leader warns protesters against 'undermining national security'

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari appealed to those taking part in widespread demonstrations to 'resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos'.

ABUJA - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday warned protesters not to "undermine national security," after several days of widespread unrest in the country.



The leader appealed to those taking part in widespread demonstrations to "resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos".

"For you to do otherwise will amount to undermining national security and the law and order situation. Under no circumstances will this be tolerated," he said in a televised address.

