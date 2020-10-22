Newcastle municipal worker facing R3.1m corruption charge released on R50k bail

Dedre van Rooyen allegedly manipulated the municipality’s payroll system to loot the funds.

DURBAN - A municipal employee from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal has been released on R50,000 bail after appearing in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on fraud charges amounting to R3.1 million.

She has surrendered her passport and has agreed not to leave KwaZulu-Natal without informing the investigating officer as part of her bail conditions.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Natasha Kara said: “The accused made her first appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court today on charges of fraud amounting to approximately R3.1 million. She was released on bail of R50,000 and the matter was postponed to 1 December for further investigation.”

