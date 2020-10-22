Masuku, Diko to face ANC disciplinary hearings over PPE tender scandal

The ANC in Gauteng on Wednesday said the disciplinary committee would decide if the due should remain in the provincial executive committee (PEC).

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko are to face a disciplinary process over the multi-million-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng on Wednesday said the disciplinary committee would decide if the duo should remain in the provincial executive committee (PEC).

Masuku, his wife Loyiso, and Diko were hauled before the party’s integrity committee in July over the over R1 million tender issued by the Health Department to Diko’s husband. The couples are family friends.

The PEC welcomed Premier David Makhura’s decision to fire Masuku, but it wanted him to urgently hire his replacement.

Makhura left room for Masuku’s return arguing he would be reinstated if the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) cleared him of wrongdoing.

But the PEC said Makhura should appoint his replacement to stabilise the department currently operating without a permanent head of department and a chief financial officer.

Sources who attended the special meeting on Tuesday said the PEC was divided over the Masuku and Diko’s political fate and decided to defer their future to the disciplinary committee.

Previously, the three had been subjected to the party’s integrity commission, but its report was partly rejected and sent to the provincial working committee to rework.

Now another structure would look at their case.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.