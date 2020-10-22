Mabuza to raise Munusamy appointment to Treasury position with Mboweni

Former Tiso Blackstar journalist Ranjeni Munusamy was last year implicated at the Zondo inquiry into state capture by a senior Hawks officer of having received dubious payments.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said that he would raise with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni his decision to appoint former Tiso Blackstar journalist Ranjeni Munusamy.

Munusamy was last year implicated at the Zondo inquiry into state capture by a senior Hawks officer of having received dubious payments.

She has since been appointed as a community outreach officer in the National Treasury.

Mabuza was responding to questions during a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi wanted to know whether Mabuza had raised the issue of Munusamy’s appointment with his Cabinet colleague, Mboweni. The EFF is calling for her dismissal, saying she is compromised.

"Let me assure the honourable member that I will take up the question because the reason there is corruption, even to the point where it is not proven, I think as leaders we must act with caution so that we don't reinforce the perception out there that seeks to say 'we don't care, we'll proceed with what we want to do,' so I'm going to follow up on this matter."

Mabuza added that he couldn’t speculate about matters raised at the Zondo commission of inquiry before its final report and recommendations.

On a question about Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter allegedly misleading the board, Mabuza told the House that this had been independently investigated and no basis for the allegations had been found.

WATCH: Deputy President Mabuza answers questions in Parliament

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.