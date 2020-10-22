Mabuza: SIU probing nearly R5bn worth of contracts related to COVID-19 graft

Deputy President David Mabuza said that government had thrown its full weight behind efforts to fight corruption.

Mabuza was responding to questions in Parliament on Thursday.

"The SIU is currently investigating up to R5 billion worth of contracts alleged to have been improperly awarded to various companies, nationally, provincial departments as well as municipalities."

"The fusion centre, which is a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement agencies has been established to investigate COVID-19 corruption in particular. As government, we continue to provide the necessary support to these enforcement agencies."

