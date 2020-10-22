Health minister warns of a rise in COVID-19 infections

Zweli Mkhize, who is himself recovering from the Coronavirus in quarantine with his wife, revealed how the Western Cape saw a 42% rise in infections in just the last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday said reminding South Africans about a resurgence of COVID-19 infections is not meant to scare the country, but rather to ensure that people follow health protocols.

Mkhize, who is himself recovering from the coronavirus in quarantine with his wife, revealed how the western cape saw a 42% rise in infections in just the last week.



Around the country, the infections rose by 9.1% in the same period.

The Western Cape was the first province to record high numbers of coronavirus infections a few months ago before they steadily declined.

And with the latest figures showing a 42%increase in the last week, Mkhize is concerned.

But he says health authorities are doing all they can to contain the spread, paying particular focus to the southern sub district of the Cape Metro, where the biggest cluster outbreak - associated with an event at a bar - was recently identified.

While the numbers have spiked in the Western Cape, Mkhize has encouraged other provinces to remain vigilant and pay attention to increasing numbers.

He also urged South Africans to follow health guidelines.



