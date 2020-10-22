GDE investigating sexual misconduct claims at Vaal High School

The Gauteng Education Department has appointed a legal firm to probe the claims that have levelled against staff including the principal at the school in Vanderbijlpark.

JOHANNESBURG - A number of teachers at Vaal High School are being investigated for alleged sexual misconduct.

MEC Lesufi Panyaza has already met with school management after being given a report detailing the allegations.

They first surfaced on social media when students tried to sound the alarm over the issue.

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “We can confirm that after a report has been presented, a law firm must be appointed to investigate the circumstances. And we are going to be giving them time to do their work and as soon as they are done, we will be able to be in a position to announce a way forward.”

