GALLERY: The 4 officials nabbed for R1.2bn Gauteng Health tender corruption

Xanderleigh Dookey | Sybil Ngcobo, Mmakgosi Mosupi, Valdis Romaano and Obakeng Mookeletsi appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on 22 October 2020 on corruption charges linked to a R1.2 billion Gauteng Department of Health tender.