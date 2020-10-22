20°C / 22°C
EWN Weather Watch: Hot, wet Friday for Gauteng, cooler day for CT

Your Friday EWN Weather Watch.

Picture: Pixabay.com
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - While rain and thundershowers are forecast for Gauteng, the central, northern and even areas along the southern coast of the country, residents in these regions can still expect hot weather on Friday.

Warm to hot weather is expected across the rest of the country.

GAUTENG

The province is set for a hot and wet Friday as rain and thundershowers are forecast for much of Gauteng. Johannesburg can expect a high of 30°C, Pretoria will hit 32°C and Hammanskraal 34°C.

WESTERN CAPE

A cloudy but hot day is expected across most of the province. Cape Town will see a high of 23°C, George 24°C, Worcester will top out at 32°C and Beaufort West will reach a searing 37°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Sunny, clear skies are expected across KZN but strong winds will be experienced along the coast. Durban is set for a high of 28°C, along with a moderate north-easterly wind. Richard's Bay will top the mercury at 30°C and Newcastle at 34°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

