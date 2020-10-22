EC police officer to be sentenced for girlfriend's murder

Detective Makazukiswe Sigonya, who was stationed at the Msobomvu Police Station in Butterworth, was convicted last month.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape police constable will be sentenced on Thursday for the murder of his girlfriend.

He assaulted the deceased in July 2016 and transported her to hospital with head injuries. Both her arms were broken, and she had suffered a wound on her left foot.

“He badly assaulted her and took her to hospital. Due to the severity of the assault, she later died in the hospital. He will be sentenced today at the Butterworth circuit court,” said the spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Ndileka Cola.

