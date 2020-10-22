Duo nabbed for possession of abalone worth R7 million in Century City

Officers found the abalone during an intelligence operation on Wednesday at an apartment complex.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects have been nabbed for the possession of shucked abalone worth R7 million in Century City.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said the suspects will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court soon.

“Our members responded to information about abalone at an apartment complex in Century City. They found vehicles loaded with abalone in bags. They seized the vehicles with 33,000 units with abalone.”

#sapsWC Two suspects arrested for possession of shucked #abalone worth R7 Million in Milnerton. The suspects aged 29 & 45 are due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court once they have been charged. #EnviroCrimes MEhttps://t.co/I8nu7JWNw3 pic.twitter.com/ZSwIbHZcwE — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 22, 2020

It follows a similar bust by the Hawks this week.

Abalone worth more than R8 million was found after officials seized 40 bags of perlemoen in the Airport Industria.

When officers conducted the operation on Tuesday, the illegal abalone storage facility in Manhattan Street was found abandoned.

Arrests have yet to be made.

