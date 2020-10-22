Diko, Masuku suspended from ANC activities pending disciplinary processes

The ANC, at a media briefing on Thursday, confirmed late-night suggestions that the two would be hauled before disciplinary processes over their alleged involvement in the personal protective equipment (PPE) saga.

Masuku, his wife Loyiso and Diko were hauled before the party’s integrity committee in July over the multi-million rand tender issued by the Health Department to Diko’s husband.

ANC Gauteng Treasurer General, Parks Tau, said that the PEC welcomed Premier David Makhura’s decision to fire Masuku as Health MEC, urging him to move with speed in bringing stability to the provincial Health Department.

He said that while Loyiso Masuku, who serves as an MMC in the City of Johannesburg, can return to work, the other two – who are PEC members - have also been asked to refrain from participating in party matters.

