DA lays complaint against Ndlozi for singing about violence against farmers

The DA has branded the EFF as 'instigators of violence and destruction', adding that the utterances were incredibly hateful.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid a criminal complaint against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, for incitement to arson following a song that he sang in Senekal, which translated, calls on violence to be meted out against farmers.

Scores off EFF supporters descended on the Free State town last week in protest against arson carried out by farmers in the area during the court appearance of two men accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner.

