DA confident upcoming virtual elective congress will be free and fair

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it was all systems go for its elective conference scheduled to take place next weekend.

The party will for the first time elect new leaders through an IT-based voting system, as the congress will take place virtually.

Party leaders said that they were confident that the elections would be free and fair after doing a test-run on their virtual voting system last week.

The DA’s upcoming elective congress will be the biggest in the party’s history, with more than 2,000 delegates.

The event will also be the largest online congress of any political party in South Africa.

DA federal chairperson, Ivan Meyer, said that they would also have hybrid venues throughout the country where delegates could vote.

"The Democratic Alliance is also making history by the particular method of holding this congress because we have embraced the fourth industrial revolution."

Current interim leader John Steenhuisen and former DA Youth leader Mbali Ntuli are competing for the party’s top leadership role.

The congress outcome will be announced on the first of next month.

