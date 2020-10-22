CWU threatens complete blackout at SABC over planned job cuts

The SABC notified employees earlier this week that it was at liberty to implement retrenchments following failed talks facilitated by the CCMA.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) on Thursday threatened a complete blackout at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) if the national broadcaster goes ahead with its planned retrenchments.

The SABC notified employees earlier this week that it was at liberty to implement retrenchments following failed talks facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Around 600 permanent staff face retrenchment and about 1,200 freelancers could have their contracts terminated as the broadcaster aims to make the organisation financially stable.

“Should the employer become so arrogant that they undermine everything about workers, we must withdraw labour and that will lead to a complete blackout at the SABC of both radio and TV because that’s the last solution we have to look at,” said CWU general-secretary Aubrey Tshabalala.

