COVID-19 update: 85 more deaths, 2,055 new cases recorded in SA

According to the Department of Health, 2,055 new coronavirus infections were also recorded in the past day bringing the number of cases since the start of the outbreak in March to 708,359.

FILE: Teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health on Wednesday recorded 85 more COVID-19 related deaths in the country, raising the death toll to 18,741.

According to the department, 2,055 new coronavirus infections were also recorded in the last day, bringing the number of cases since the start of the outbreak in March to 708,359.

The recovery rate remained steady at 90%, which means 641,706 people had recuperated so far.

