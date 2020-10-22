Convict rearrested after escaping from East London prison due in court

Lundi Mzimkhulu escaped from the Sada Prison in Whittlesea in August along with a number of other prisoners.

CAPE TOWN - A prisoner that escaped from an East London correctional facility has been rearrested and is due to appear in court on Thursday.

He was nabbed in Dutywa earlier this week in possession of a hijacked vehicle and an illegal firearm.

Before his escape months ago, Mzimkhulu allegedly manhandled correctional service officers on duty at gunpoint.

He and several other inmates took a warder’s car keys, uniform jackets, and caps before fleeing.

Mzimkhulu had previously escaped with the other three suspects on their way back from the Whittlesea Magistrates Court in March this year.

The trio allegedly overpowered two police officers, seized their firearms, and used the police van to flee.

The two other suspects were quickly caught and Mzimkhulu was found in Queenstown a month later.

