Charges against Masuku, Diko still to be formailsed, says Gauteng ANC

Provincial Treasurer, Parks Tau, said that the process would now follow rule 25 of the ANC constitution in dealing with the two.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng said that it had not presented charges against former Health MEC Bandile Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko yet.

Three of its top five officials, including Panyaza Lesufi, Parks Tau and Nomantu Ralehoko, have told journalists that the party would still formalise charges against Diko and Masuku.

This comes after the PEC took a decision to take disciplinary action against the two.

Masuku, Diko and Loyiso Masuku, who is the former Health MEC’s wife and a City of Joburg MMC, were subjected to a series of party processes over claims that they were linked to the procurement of a multi-million rand tender awarded from the MEC’s office to Diko’s husband.

The MMC has been cleared and told that she can return to work.

Two reports have prompted the ANC to take disciplinary measures against Bandile Masuku and Khusela Diko.

Deputy ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said that the party had not been unfair to the pair in its handling of the matter, which it took on in July.

Lesufi also explained why the PEC had decided to suspend them now.

"Now that we have the reports that was commission by the PWC through the task team that was led by the provincial treasurer and the provincial secretary and the PIC report, we can see the areas where comrades must account."

ANC provincial treasurer, Parks Tau, said that the process would now follow rule 25 of the ANC constitution in dealing with the two.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.