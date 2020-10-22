Cash-in-transit robbers sentenced to 285 years imprisonment

Boitumelo Aphane and Solly Monama were handcuffed in 2018 for committing a series of cash-in-transit robberies in areas including Polokwane.

JOHANNESBURG - Two cash-in-transit robbers who were on the run for nearly four years on Wednesday were sentenced by the Polokwane High Court to a combined 285 years behind bars.

Both criminals were convicted for the unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of explosives, and robbery under aggravating circumstances.

Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya commended the investigation and prosecution team for sterling work.

“These sentences will serve as a deterrence to other potential criminals who must know that the law will catch up with them. The community will be safer from the two who shall be receiving corrective lessons in Correctional Services facility,” Lebeya said.

