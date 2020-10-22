Cabinet welcomes Hawks' recent high-profile corruption, fraud arrests

The Hawks have arrested high-profile businesspeople with political connections over fraud in the procurement of PPE for health workers in the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet on Thursday welcomed the high-profile arrests linked to corruption, fraud, and money laundering which have been effected by the Hawks in recent weeks.

In a post Cabinet briefing after its meeting on Wednesday, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu told reporters that these would support government’s endeavors to recover public funds from people engaged in nefarious activities.

Mthembu said the public should also rise to the occasion and report corruption and other criminal acts.

“The recent arrests are a testament that no one is above the law and they demonstrate government’s commitment to hold to account those who continue to break the law by robbing poor South Africans of much-needed government assistance,” he said.



