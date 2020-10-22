Businesswoman facing multimillion-rand fraud charges in EC

The woman was recently arrested following a three-month-long police investigation.

CAPE TOWN - A businesswoman on Thursday appeared in court facing fraud charges amounting to nearly R5 million.

Police said her company was behind a COVID-19 awareness and prevention campaign, which allegedly submitted fraudulent documents issued to various municipalities in the province.

It's alleged she then irregularly invoiced the Port St Johns, King Sabatha Dalindyebo and Mhlonto local municipalities for more than R4 million.

