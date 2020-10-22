Brendin Horner murder: Bail denied for one suspect, granted to the other

Sekwetja Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa were charged in connection with 21-year-old Brendin Horner’s murder. His body was discovered tied to a pole earlier this month in Paul Roux.

SENEKAL – The Senekal Magistrates Court has denied the bail application of Sekwetja Mahlamba, while it has granted bail to Sekola Matlaletsa.

The killing sparked outrage in the free state town - with farmers calling for government intervention.

The court said on Thurday that there wasn't enough evidence linking Matlaletsa to the crime.

Matlaletsa's bail has been placed at R5,000 even though he asked the judge to set it at R500.

The matter has been postponed to 1 December.

During the bail application, the State cited, among others, the men's previous brushes with the law as well as their close proximity to the Lesotho border as reasons to deny them bail, fearing they could abscond.

Despite prosecutors admitting that the DNA found in Horner’s car did not match that of one of the accused, they were still confident of a strong case.

The State relied on other evidence including the bloody pair of jeans that were found at Mahlamba’s home. He claims he was slaughtering a sheep.

Mahlamba and Matlaletsa were allegedly also seen walking away from the crime scene the morning after Horner was killed in wet clothes stained with blood.

But the men had alibis in the form of their family members who claimed they were home at the time the farm manager was killed.

The pair’s previous and pending cases, including stock theft and robbery, were also used by prosecutors to argue against the granting of bail.

