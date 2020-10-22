Brendin Horner murder: Lawyers for Sekwetje Mahlamba to appeal bail decision

Sekwetje Mahlamba has been denied bail in the Senekal Magistrates Court, while his co-accused, Sekola Matlaletsa, was released on R5,000 bail.

SENEKAL - Lawyers for one of the accused in the Brendin Horner case said that they intended on appealing the court’s bail decision because they believed that the court erred in its judgment.

Sekwetje Mahlamba has been denied bail in the Senekal Magistrates Court, while his co-accused, Sekola Matlaletsa, was released on R5,000 bail.

Horner’s body was discovered tied to a pole on a farm in Paul Roux earlier this month.

Magistrate Deon van Rooyen said that Matlaletsa’s abili, that he was with his wife, made for exceptional circumstances that warranted that he be granted bail.

But Mahlamba’s girlfriend's story was shaky because she said that she woke up at 11pm on the night 21-year-old Horner was killed to find him gone.

But Mahlamba’s lawyer, Joseph Kgoelenya, insisted that the magistrate had erred.

"Applicant one maintains he is sorry. The issue of the jeans that they were found in another shack in the freezer and those do not belong to him. He stands by that version and we think also on that aspect too, the presiding officer has erred."

He said that his client was honest about the bloody pants that were found in his shack.

"He gave an explanation from the day that he was arrested, that they were bloodied from the function he attended with Pinky and if you know, Pinky never disputed that there was a function."

Kgoelenya said that if they found any new information, they would immediately approach this court to revisit the bail application.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.