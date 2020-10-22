Baby killed, father wounded in Wolseley shooting

The incident occurred in the Pinevalley informal settlement on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - An eight-month-old baby has been killed and her father wounded in a shooting in Wolseley.

Detectives are probing cases of murder and attempted murder.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "According to our information, the victim and his wife were at their home, when four suspects entered. One suspect shot at the victim, who was carrying his eight-month-old baby girl at the time of the incident. The child was shot and fatally wounded and the man was injured."

The man was transported to hospital for treatment.

