Baby killed, father wounded in Wolseley shooting
The incident occurred in the Pinevalley informal settlement on Tuesday night.
CAPE TOWN - An eight-month-old baby has been killed and her father wounded in a shooting in Wolseley.
Detectives are probing cases of murder and attempted murder.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "According to our information, the victim and his wife were at their home, when four suspects entered. One suspect shot at the victim, who was carrying his eight-month-old baby girl at the time of the incident. The child was shot and fatally wounded and the man was injured."
The man was transported to hospital for treatment.