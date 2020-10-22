5 suspects arrested for murder of 2 Limpopo businesswomen shot execution-style

The suspects were nabbed at different addresses across Gauteng in the early hours of Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police on Thursday arrested five suspects, aged between 25 and 56, in connection with the murder of two businesswomen shot execution-style in Polokwane.

The suspects were nabbed at different addresses across Gauteng in the early hours of the morning.

It is understood the husband of one of the slain women was also handcuffed in hospital where he was admitted after he allegedly attempted to take his life.

The women were killed in a hail of bullets last week outside a warehouse when they were attacked by unknown gunmen.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said during the arrest a vehicle, two firearms, and 13 live rounds of ammunition were seized.

“The deceased, Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane aged 46 and Tebogo Mphuti aged 35, were shot and killed in execution-style at Magnavia, Polokwane,” Mojapelo said in a statement.

“The suspects will also be charged with possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. They will appear in Polokwane magistrate court on Monday, 26 October 2020.”

