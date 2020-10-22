4 in 10 South Africans believe COVID-19 threat exaggerated - survey

The University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council have released findings of its COVID-19 democracy survey.

CAPE TOWN - A recent survey has shown that there’s a growing trend of COVID-19 fatigue amongst South Africans.

The University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council have released findings of its COVID-19 democracy survey.

The study has found that there’s greater complacency in compliance with public health measures geared at curbing the spread of the disease.

The latest round of the online survey was conducted from the beginning of July to 8 September.

It comprised data of almost 8,000 respondents.

The Human Sciences Research Council’s, Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, said that four in every 10 adults believed that the threat of COVID-19 was exaggerated.

“The level here of adults over the age of 18 has declined substantially by more than 10% during the period and of course, one doesn’t want people to be fearful but this does speak to the fact that there isn’t as that much concern about the virus as there was previously.”

The survey also shows 65% of respondents believe that President Cyril Ramaphosa is doing a good job in managing the pandemic.

The data, however, reflects a 20% drop in confidence from where it was under level five of the lockdown.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.