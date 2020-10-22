2 KZN crash survivors fighting for their lives in hospital

The crash, in which 16 people were killed, took place on the R66 between Ulundi and Melmoth on Wednesday.

KWAZULU-NATAL - At least two people who survived a truck and minibus taxi crash in Northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in which 16 others were killed are fighting for their lives in hospital.

KZN Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli said the truck, which was ferrying hitchhikers, crashed into the taxi with passengers from Nongoma.

“I am told that the driver of the truck lost control. He had two people with him. He died on the spot and those two passengers were taken to hospital.”

Ntuli said the site was a hotspot for road crashes and interventions were required.

“I think we should put some measures on the road, firstly to indicate the speed limit so that vehicles are able to slow down a bit.”

He believes the tragedy could have been avoided if the truck driver was driving within the speed limit.

