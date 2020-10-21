Zondo commission hears more Transnet-related evidence

Transnet finance executive Yousuf Laher on Wednesday Laher took the stand at the commission to mainly respond after he was implicated by former electrical engineer Francis Callard.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet finance executive Yousuf Laher on Wednesday told the state capture commission that he was part of the team that worked on the evaluation and negotiation around two tenders, one for 1,064 trains and another for 100 locomotives.

Callard told the commission that Laher handed him an instruction to draft a memorandum for the increase in the estimated total cost of the 100 locomotives in 2014.

The cost of the project, which was awarded to China South Rail, ballooned from R3.8 billion to R4.8 billion.

