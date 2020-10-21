WC move to lift water restrictions worth celebrating, says MEC Bredell

For the first time in years, dams have reached a 100% capacity following good rainfall during winter.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell on Wednesday said that the decision taken by the City of Cape Town to lift water restrictions was worth celebrating.

City officials this week announced water restrictions would be lifted from the next month and tariffs will be dropped to the lowest level.

MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: "Dams providing the city with water currently are 100% full and it has been quite a remarkable turnaround. We want to welcome the city’s decision from 1 November that there will be no more water restrictions in the city and the tariff charged to consumers will become the lowest possible tariff being the no restriction water-wise tariff."

