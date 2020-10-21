20°C / 22°C
Some relief from heatwave in Gauteng as cold front hits southern parts of SA

Parts of the country were gripped by a heatwave this week with extreme temperatures rising up to 40 degrees in some places.

Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The weather service on Wednesday said while temperatures in parts of Gauteng had dropped a few degrees, residents could still expect warm temperatures.

Parts of the country were this week gripped by a heatwave this week with extreme temperatures in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the North West and the Free State.

The mercury rose all the way to 40-degrees in some places.

Forecaster Kumsa Masizana said, “We no longer have a heat wave and temperatures have slowly dropped down to the warm category. So our temperatures are ranging between 26 and 29 degrees across Gauteng province today. We are expecting a 30% chance of thunder showers over the central and southern parts of the Gauteng province for today.”

Timeline

