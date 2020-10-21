SAPS to launch ‘high-level’ probe into crash that claimed 13 lives in Ulundi

The crash involved a minibus taxi and a truck.

JOHANNESBURG - Police on Wednesday said that they would launch a high-level investigation looking into Wednesday’s morning's accident in Ulundi that claimed 13 lives.

The vehicles crashed on the R66 between Ulundi and Melmoth in the northern part of the province.

The taxi was travelling from Nongoma to Durban at the time.

Paramedics said that four passengers sustained critical injuries.

Emergency services are still on the scene.

